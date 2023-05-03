Idaho Steelheads Round Two Games Three and Four Playoff Tickets on Sale

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that round two game three and four playoff tickets are on sale NOW. Click HERE to purchase.

The Idaho Steelheads will host the Allen Americans for game three of the second round on Wednesday, May 10th and game four Friday, May 12th at the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $19.

Tickets may be purchased or at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS.

Watch the games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

