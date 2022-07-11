Icemen Acquire Defenseman Tim Theocharidis from Adirondack

July 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Tim Theocharidis with the Adirondack Thunder

(Jacksonville Icemen) Tim Theocharidis with the Adirondack Thunder(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Tim Theocharidis from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk.

Theocharidis, 24, concluded his collegiate career last season posting 15 points (4g, 11a) In 35 games played at Arizona State University (NCAA). This past spring, Theocharidis (pronounced Theo-chair-dis) logged an assist in ten outings with Adirondack, while also making nine appearances with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

From 2018-2021, the 6-1, 183-pound blueliner recorded 39 points (12g, 27a) in three seasons at Bowling Green State University (ECAC). Prior to college, the Scarborough, Ontario resident played three seasons with the Carleton Place Canadians where he posted 103 points, was named CCHL Defenseman of the Year and won two league championships in 2016 and 2017.

Mikhalchuk now joins the Thunder after registering 23 points in 49 games played with the Icemen last season.

Theocharidis now joins an Icemen roster that is currently comprised of defenseman Jacob Panetta and forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany.

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.