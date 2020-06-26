IceHogs Sign University of Maine Captain Mitchell Fossier
June 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Mitchell Fossier has signed a one-year AHL contract with the club for the 2020-21 season.
Fossier, 23, led the University of Maine last season with a career-high 42 points and 32 assists in 34 games, served as team captain and earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection and Lowes Senior Class All-Americans Second Team selection. During his four-year collegiate career, the Alpharetta, Georgia, native totaled 128 points (38 goals, 90 assists) and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee in 2018.
Before joining the NCAA ranks, Fossier held a brief Stateline connection, skating for the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) during the 2014-15 season, adding 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games and led the club in the postseason with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).
Off the ice, the 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward has an aspiring career as a singer-songwriter, releasing an EP, "Through A While," in 2017. His music pulls inspiration from his hockey travels across the country.
