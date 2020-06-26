San Jose Barracuda Sign Forward Steenn Pasichnuk

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed forward Steenn Pasichnuk (PASH-nuck) (@steenner). Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Steenn is a physical, defensively conscious utility forward who contributed to building a solid program at Arizona State and we're excited for him to join our organization," said Will.

Pasichnuk, 25, just completed his senior season at ASU (@SunDevilHockey), finishing with a pair of points (one goal, one assist), while ranking tied for fifth on the team in penalty minutes (29).

Pasichnuk finished his collegiate career, skating in 113 games for the Sun Devils, fifth-most in program history, while collecting 21 points (six goals, 15 assists), and 119 penalty minutes, fourth-most in school history.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound, Bonnyville, Alberta, native is the older brother of Brinson Pasichnuk (@brindogboy) who the Sharks signed to an entry-level contract on March 31, 2020.

Both Steenn and Brinson participated in the Sharks Development Camp in 2019.

