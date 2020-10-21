IceHogs Sign Hobey Baker Finalist and Two-Time Big-10 Champion Cale Morris for 2020-21 Season

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that goaltender Cale Morris has agreed to terms on a one-year AHL contract with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Morris, 24, joins the IceHogs after completing his senior season at Notre Dame, appearing in 33 contests and earning a 12-14-7 record with 2.42 goals-against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage and earning Academic All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention this past May.

During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, the Larkspur, Col., native gained national attention with an outstanding 1.94 GAA and .944 save percentage as a sophomore, earning a 27-8-1 record and leading the Fighting Irish to Big 10 championship and was named Tournament MVP, to the Big 10 All-Tournament Team, NCAA First All-American Team, Big 10 Player of the Year and received the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA's top collegiate goaltender and became a Hobey Baker Finalist for the top overall player in the NCAA.

Morris continued his strong play into his junior season and helped capture a second Big 10 title with a 19-13-3 standing, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage and finished as a Mike Richter Award semifinalist, team MVP and Hobey Baker Fan Vote Nominee. In total, he wrapped up his four-year career at Notre Dame as the team's all-time leader in career save percentage (.931) and second in GAA (2.18) and wins (58) and held an overall record of 58-53-11 in 106 appearances.

With the IceHogs, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound goaltender returns to Midwest roots, having graduated from South Elgin High School in South Elgin, Illinois and skated with the Chicago Steel of the USHL from 2013-15 before joining the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) and moving up to the collegiate ranks.

To date, the IceHogs have added 13 players to the 2020-21 roster including Morris, Cody Franson (signed Sept. 23), Cristopher Wilkie (Aug. 28), Mathew Thompson (Aug. 25), Mitchell Fossier (Jun. 26), Jack Ramsey (Apr. 30), D.J. Busdeker (Apr. 23), Riley McKay (Apr. 9), Tom Aubrun (Apr. 6), Garret Mitchell (Apr. 3), Gabriel Gagne (Mar. 9) and Dmitry Osipov (Mar. 9). Forward Dylan McLaughlin begins his second season of his two-year AHL deal.

