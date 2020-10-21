Heat Announce Four 2020-21 Signings

October 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today they have signed defensemen Rob Hamilton and Zac Leslie as well as forwards Alex Gallant and Mark Simpson to AHL deals for the 2020-21 season.

Hamilton, a native of Calgary, Alberta, enters his third season in Stockton after recording four goals and 14 assists for 18 points in 50 games during the 2019-20 season. The defenseman led Stockton last season with a plus-14 rating. Through 104 games over two seasons with Stockton, Hamilton ranks fourth all-time amongst Heat defensemen with 47 points.

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: March 31, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Leslie, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, enters his second season in Stockton after posting five goals and 23 assists for 28 points in 50 games during the 2019-20 season. The defenseman, who set career highs in assists and points last year despite a shortened campaign, led all Heat blueliners in scoring and also became the first Heat defenseman to record four assists in one game, registering four helpers on December 27 at San Jose.

BORN: Ottawa, ON DATE: January 31, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 175 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Gallant, a native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, enters his second season with the Stockton Heat after posting eight points with five goals and three assists in 2019-20. The fifth-year forward also added 102 penalty minutes in 43 games last season.

BORN: Summerside, PE DATE: December 8, 1992

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Simpson, a native of Rothesay, New Brunswick, will begin his professional career following a four-year stint with the University of New Brunswick. The center recorded 77 points with 32 goals and 45 assists in 109 games with the Reds, including eight goals and 13 assists in 2019-20, while helping lead the Reds to a pair of USports University Cup crowns in his four-year tenure. Simpson also tallied 124 points (45g, 79a) in 168 games in the QMJHL, split between the Moncton Wildcats and Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

BORN: Rothesay, NB DATE: April 24, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'5" WEIGHT: 192 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

