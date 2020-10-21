Monsters Sign Defenseman Thomas Schemitsch to AHL Contract

October 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the club signed defenseman Thomas Schemitsch to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. Originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Schemitsch posted 4-11-15 with 40 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 57 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds last year.

A 6'4", 201 lb., right-shooting native of Thornhill, ON, Schemitsch, 23, supplied 24-38-62 with 115 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 219 career AHL appearances, all for Springfield, spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20. In 17 ECHL appearances for the Manchester Monarchs during the 2016-17 season, Schemitsch tallied 1-7-8 with six penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Schemitsch contributed 29-68-97 with 84 penalty minutes and a -27 rating in 182 career OHL appearances for the Owen Sound Attack spanning three seasons from 2013-16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.