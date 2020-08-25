IceHogs Re-Sign Forward Mathew Thompson for 2020-21 Season

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Mathew Thompson has signed a one-year AHL deal with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Thompson, 26, made his AHL debut with the IceHogs last season on Dec. 7 and skated in five total games, registering no points and one shot. In his second professional season, the Bolton, Ontario, native recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 27 games with the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

At the time of his third recall to the IceHogs on Jan. 1, Thompson ranked second on the Fuel with four power-play goals and his seven goals shared fourth among Fuel skaters before suffering a season-ending injury with the IceHogs on Jan. 3 at Iowa.

During his rookie season (2018-19) with the Fuel, Thompson finished third on the team in scoring and assists after logging 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists in 65 games. He was also one of only four team skaters with a double-digit plus/minus rating, and his +10 for the season ranked second among all team forwards. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound center pro capped the campaign with honors as the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a +13 plus/minus rating during the month.

To date, the IceHogs have added eight players to the 2020-21 roster including Mitchell Fossier (signed Jun. 26), Jack Ramsey (Apr. 30), D.J. Busdeker (Apr. 23), Riley McKay (Apr. 9), Tom Aubrun (Apr. 6), Garret Mitchell (Apr. 3), Gabriel Gagne (Mar. 9) and Dmitry Osipov (Mar. 9). Forward Dylan McLaughlin begins his second season of his two-year AHL deal.

