Don'T Miss Your Chance to Spend a Day with the Illinois Lottery Cup

August 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, alongside the Chicago Wolves and the Illinois Lottery are randomly selecting a passionate fan to win a day with the Illinois Lottery Cup in our A Day with the Illinois Lottery Cup Sweepstakes!

One lucky fan will win a day with the prized Illinois Lottery Cup that the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves have battled for each season since 2013.

The winner also receives an exclusive IceHogs prize pack that includes access to an IceHogs suite for up to 10 people at a select game during the 2020-21 season, golf package (IceHogs golf balls, towels and ball markers), exclusive hats designed by IceHogs favorites and Chicago Blackhawks players Kris Versteeg and Collin Delia and an on-ice fan Zamboni experience!

