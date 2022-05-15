IceHogs Look to Keep Season Alive with Win over Wolves Tonight at the BMO

Rockford, IL- The IceHogs return home for Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals against the Chicago Wolves tonight at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. After falling behind, two games to none in the series, the Hogs are looking to win three straight to advance to the Central Division Finals.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Hogs and Wolves with Postseason History

This series marks the third time the IceHogs and Wolves meet in the postseason after colliding in 2008 and 2018. After dropping the first two contests in 2008, the IceHogs rattled off wins in Games 3-5 before the Wolves fought back to take Game 6 and eventually Game 7 for the series victory. In 2018, the IceHogs and Wolves connected in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals, sweeping their in-state rivals out of the postseason with a thrilling triple overtime 4-3 win, the longest game in IceHogs history (117 minutes and 22 seconds).

Sunday Funday Playoffs Edition

If necessary, Game 4 will also be in Rockford on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 will be back in Rosemont on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Watch and listen to all the IceHogs 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 37-30-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 50-16-5-5, (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 3-2 Loss (SO) Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 8-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m., 1-0 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win (SO) Recap & Highlights

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m. 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m. 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

May 12 at Chicago (Playoffs) 7 p.m. 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

May 14 at Chicago (Playoffs) 7 p.m. 4-1 Loss Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

8-5-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

85-70-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

