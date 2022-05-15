Wolves Meet Milwaukee in Central Division Finals

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - After dispatching the Rockford IceHogs in three straight games, the Central Division champion Chicago Wolves have advanced to face the third-seeded Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Finals of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series begins Saturday, May 21, at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves own home-ice advantage throughout the postseason after producing the American Hockey League's best regular-season record and setting the franchise's single-season mark for highest points percentage (.724). In addition to hosting Game 1 for the Central Division Finals, the Wolves are the home team for Game 2 on Sunday, May 22, and Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday, May 29, as they pursue the organization's fifth league championship.

The official schedule for the Central Division Finals:

Game 1 Saturday, May 21 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Sunday, May 22 Allstate Arena 3 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, May 25 Panther Arena 7 p.m.

Game 4* Friday, May 27 Panther Arena 7 p.m.

Game 5* Sunday, May 29 Allstate Arena 3 p.m.

This marks the sixth time the Wolves and Admirals have met in the postseason and Chicago has claimed all but one series. In three of the five previous postseason meetings, the winner of the Chicago-Milwaukee series went on to claim the league championship. The Wolves knocked off Milwaukee in the 1998 IHL Western Conference Semifinals on the way to the Turner Cup. The Admirals took the Wolves in six games in the 2004 West Division Finals en route to the Calder Cup, then the Wolves defeated Milwaukee in the 2008 West Division Semifinals to start the journey toward the organization's fourth championship.

These Wolves and Admirals are especially familiar with each other because they met 14 times during the regular season - the Wolves winning nine times - and because nine Wolves, eight Admirals and both teams' coaching staffs shared the Wolves roster during the shortened 2021 season. Milwaukee did not field a team due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, so the Wolves made an agreement with the NHL's Nashville Predators to add their prospects to a roster that already featured the Carolina Hurricanes' prospects.

The winner of the Chicago-Milwaukee series meets the winner of the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals. The top-seeded Stockton Heat already have reached the Finals, but the second-seeded Ontario Reign and third-seeded Colorado Eagles have yet to settle their Pacific Division Semifinals. The Western Conference Finals and the Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven series.

