IceHogs Jersey Giveaway Extended

December 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







After a fun-filled dozen days during the #12DaysofIceHogsSweaters Giveaway presented by BMO Harris Bank, the Rockford IceHogs have extended the celebration with 2020-21 Season Ticket Holders into the New Year with an additional five game-issued jerseys to giveaway!

From Dec. 28-Jan.1 , five additional IceHogs Season Ticket Holders will be announced winners of exclusive game-issued IceHogs jerseys created for players during the 2019-20 season! Winners will be announced on the IceHogs' social media channels and online at IceHogs.com and all winners will also be contacted directly by the IceHogs.

Since the IceHogs did not celebrate their annual jersey-off-the-back promotion with season ticket holders last season, the team is excited to partner with BMO Harris Bank to provide a special Holiday gift to those who signed up for the 2020-21 campaign. Thank you for your incredible support!

Interested in becoming an IceHogs Season Ticket Holder? Find out about all the great benefits and promotions, like free parking, payment plans, buddy passes, early arena entry, merchandise discounts and more at IceHogs.com or by contacting IceHogs@IceHogs.com!

Bonus IceHogs #12DaysofIceHogsSweaters Giveaway Schedule:

Dec. 28: T.J. Brennan

Dec. 29: Jake Ryczek

Dec. 30: Dylan McLaughlin

Dec. 31: Matthew Thompson

Jan. 1: Liam Coughlin

Looking for other IceHogs Holiday gifts? Fans can always shop the IceHogs' online store at IceHogs.com. The online store is fully stocked with numerous IceHogs-branded novelty items and includes an expanded inventory featuring your favorite IceHogs jerseys, clothing, outerwear, hats, youth items, novelties and gift certificates.

