Predators Recall Five from ECHL's Florida Everblades

December 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forwards Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Tommy Novak, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins from the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Harper, 22 (7/29/98), is skating in his rookie professional season and leads the ECHL and Florida in points (9) and goals (5). Nashville's fifth-round pick (138th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft has found the score sheet in each of the team's first five games and has posted three consecutive multi-point outings, including a three-assist performance on Dec. 26 vs. Jacksonville. Harper scored in each of Florida's first four contests and was a finalist for the ECHL's Player of the Week award on Dec. 22.

Jeannot, 23 (5/29/97), is tied for second in the ECHL and on Florida in points with six (3g-3a) and also rattled off a five-game point streak to begin the 2020-21 campaign. The third-year pro scored twice in Florida's victory over Jacksonville on Dec. 26 for his first multi-point game of the season.

Novak, 23 (4/28/97), joined the Everblades ahead of their Dec. 18 victory at Greenville and has recorded a point in all three of his appearances (1g-2a), most recently tallying an assist on Dec. 26 against Jacksonville. The center is coming off a rookie season with Milwaukee (AHL) in which he posted 42 points (11g-31a) in 60 games, the most by a first-year Admirals skater since the 2015-16 campaign.

Smith, 25 (10/28/95), has picked up three points (1g-2a) in the first five games of his professional career. The left wing, who signed with the Predators in March after a four-year career at the University of North Dakota, opened the season with points in his first three contests and scored his first ECHL goal on Dec. 18 at Greenville.

Wilkins, 23 (6/11/97), is in his second season as a pro and recorded his first point of 2020-21, an assist, on Dec. 19 at Greenville. The Raleigh, N.C., native tallied 15 points (3g-12a) in 56 games as a rookie for the Admirals in 2019-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.