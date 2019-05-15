IceHogs Announce Six Prime Dates for 2019-20 Season

May 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





CKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced six prime home dates for the upcoming 2019-20 season, beginning with the Hogs' home opener at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

The 2019-20 campaign will mark the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs will follow their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 with reserved weekend dates on Nov. 16 and 29, Dec. 7, Jan. 25 and Feb. 8.

Prime Home Games, 2019-20:

Saturday, Oct. 12 (Home Opener)

Saturday, Nov. 16 (Military Appreciation Night)

Friday, Nov. 29 (Hockey Fights Cancer Night)

Saturday, Dec. 7 (Kris Versteeg Bobblehead Night)

Saturday, Jan. 25 (IceHogs Lego Figurines/Lego Night & Autism Awareness Night)

Saturday, Feb. 8 (Sock Monkey Night)

Fans may purchase group or season-ticket packages for these announced dates by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465. Additional information and further pricing options are also available online at IceHogs.com.

In addition to the prime dates, the IceHogs will also host their annual School Day Game on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. For information or to register your school, call the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.

The complete schedule for the 2018-19 season, including game times and opponents, will be released at a later date this offseason.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

