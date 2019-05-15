Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation to Benefit from Sens' Donation

th three outstanding programs already in place, the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation will build on their previous successes with an extra $20,000 in their back pockets after receiving a donation from the Belleville Senators courtesy of its 50/50 efforts during the 2018-19 season.

The three programs: Food for Learning, the Good Backpack Program and Prom Project, can continue to make a difference in the local community heading into 2019-20.

"This $20,000 is a huge boost for the three programs in our organization that it's going to benefit," said Maribeth deSnoo, the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation Executive Director. "I think that this is an absolutely incredible opportunity for our Learning Foundation. The relationship that we've been able to develop, the exposure we've had and the people who have come out and volunteered to work at the games for us has allowed us to have that much more profile and develop relationships so the opportunity is just fantastic."

th the $20,000 in hand, the foundation can exhaust more options for its three programs. Some of the money will go into Food for Learning where the foundation currently provides breakfast, lunch and snacks to almost every school in Hastings and Prince Edward County allowing them to purchase more food for the program. Last year, the foundation helped serve more than one million meals or snacks through the program.

The Good Backpack Program saw the foundation purchased 520 backpacks for students last year whose families were unable to afford one and part of the $20,000 will go into purchasing more backpacks for the new school year in September.

Finally, the Prom Project will see the foundation purchase dress shirts and ties for next year's event for both elementary and secondary school aged students while the project also commemorates the achievements of students who have overcome adversity and helps them celebrate in style.

"We're about breaking down barriers for students so that all students regardless of your socioeconomic situations, regardless of where you live, that you're able to go to school and participate equally with your peers," deSnoo said.

"These three programs allow students to do that and it makes a huge difference to schools in our communities."

