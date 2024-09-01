Ice Wolves Top Oklahoma in Preseason Action

September 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Ice Wolves wrapped up the road portion of their preseason in the evening on Sunday, Sept. 1, with a win against the Oklahoma Warriors. The Ice Wolves saw goals from Hayden Hastings, Jake Kasay, and Sam Grimaldi during the 3-1 victory. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell was able to evaluate new players and see some similarities as well as some improvements, "It was another night of early nerves, as 10 new players took the ice for the first time this year. I challenged them after the first period to do some of the things better we have stressed in camp thus far. I thought they responded well. We attacked well, we defended as a team well. It was really nice to see so many new and young players grow right in front of our eyes. A fun weekend for sure. We learned a lot about our team and players and continue to build next week and we will get back to work next week."

The Ice Wolves will return home and practice for two weeks before taking on the US National Team - NTDP at home on September 13 and September 14.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2024

Ice Wolves Top Oklahoma in Preseason Action - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.