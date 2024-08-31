Ice Wolves Fall in Preseason Game to Brahmas

The Ice Wolves dropped their first preseason game of the season to the Brahmas. It was a hard-fought game and Head Coach Kevin Hartzell was able to see a lot and is excited for tomorrow's contest against the Warriors, "I really enjoyed watching our boys compete and I learned a lot about many. I thought we were really good through the middle of the game. We made plays, and we're trying to make plays. We did look a bit nervous the first half of the game, which is to be expected.

We faced a good competitor tonight too, Lone Star is a consistently a good team and will be again. Tonight was fun and beneficial to play such a good competitor to get started. All in all, it was a pretty even game, but they got the biscuit in the basket more than we did.

Tomorrow night, we will have 10 different players with their first opportunity. So, another exciting night on tap for our boys."

Shots were in the Ice Wolves favor 22-21 and Francois Devilliers scored the lone goal in the 3-1 loss. The team is back in action tomorrow afternoon at 3pm MT as they take on the Oklahoma Warriors for the final road game of the preseason.

