Ice Flyers Sign Jordan Ernst

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have added another offensive weapon with the signing of Jordan Ernst for the 2020-21 season.

Ernst becomes the third former Peoria Riverman to sign with the Ice Flyers after Peoria was forced to opt out of the upcoming season. The Mokena, Ill. native scored 21 goals and added 8 assists in 45 games this past season. His goal-scoring total tied him for fourth amongst all skaters in SPHL.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to play for the Ice Flyers this upcoming season," Ernst stated." "I appreciate Rod for giving me the chance to join this great organization.

"Jordan stood out as a good, tough player every time we played against him last season," head coach Rod Aldoff said. "He plays with an edge and has a great skill level. Our fans will appreciate his style of play immediately and I am looking forward seeing him in a Ice Flyers jersey."

During his first season of pro hockey in 2018-19, Ernst played one game in the AHL and 51 games with ECHL Kansas City Mavericks where he had five goals and nine assists. The two seasons prior to that, he played in the major junior hockey in Canada with the Sarnia Sting, compiling 35 goals and 48 assists for 83 points.

Aldoff added, "I am expecting Jordan to be an elite player every night for our team and be a difference maker on our march toward a championship."

Ernst concluded by saying, "I look forward to getting down to Pensacola, meeting my new teammates and coaches, and working towards winning the President's Cup."

