Ice Flyers Ink Goaltender Christian Pavlas

August 24, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Goaltender Christian Pavlas has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 season.

"Christian is excited to come back and be a part of our team," explained head coach Rod Aldoff. "He's a very good goaltender and can be a huge difference maker every night for us and we can rely on him to win games. "

In the five games that Pavlas played for the Ice Flyers during the 2021-22 season, he put up a save percentage of .918 with a goals against average of 2.20. During the 2018-19 season, Pavlas played 37 games with the FPHL Carolina Thunderbirds with a .932 save percentage and a 1.77 goals against average. His last two seasons prior to joining with the Ice Flyers were spent with Slovakia HC Nove Zamky and Slovakia2 HK Martin.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.