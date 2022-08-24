Bulls Busy Signing Players for Training Camp

Pelham, Ala - Bulls Head Coach, Craig Simchuk has been busy putting his trading camp roster together for the 2022-23 season. With the season starting in just under two months, here are the latest players expected to be at camp.

Carson Rose - Forward

The Surrey, BC, Canada native returns to Birmingham for his second season in the red and black. Rose was second among rookies with 24 goals and led the Bulls in points with 41, putting him in 6th among all rookies in total points. The fantastic rookie season earned Rose a spot on the SPHL All-Rookie team, and from his head coach Craig Simchuk. "He is a huge part of our offense. We really hope and look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player", noted Simchuk.

Simchuk is looking forward to seeing Rose take a step to the next level in his second year.

"He's got tremendous skill, an amazing shot, and deceptive speed. We are expecting big things from him and we're really glad to see him back in Birmingham."

Mike Davis - Forward

Mike Davis is returning for his sixth season as a Birmingham Bull. Davis first came to Birmingham in the 2017-2018 season, the Bulls' first year in the SPHL. Since then, he has become a fan favorite and a staple of the organization. Over his five-year career, the Bulls captain has put 74 goals in the net and assisted on 66 more.

Head Coach Craig Simchuk is very excited to have his veteran returning to the Magic City. "Mike is a huge part of our organization. He is a great leader and an even better person." With his play on the ice and his presence in the locker room, this was a no-brainer for the coaching staff. "This was a very easy decision in bringing Mike Davis back", stated Simchuk. As a veteran in the league who has helped lead the Bulls to the playoffs before, Davis understands what the goal is for the organization and the city of Birmingham. "We have unfinished business that we need to take care of, and that business is bringing a championship to Birmingham", stated Davis.

One of the things that have made Davis a fan favorite and familiar face in Birmingham is his presence with the fans and city, and he can't wait to get back to fulfilling that role. "I cannot wait to get back to Birmingham. I am excited to see all of the familiar faces and meet new ones around the city and in the rink!".

Austin Lotz - Goalie

Austin Lotz, a very familiar face in Birmingham, is returning to the Bulls for his fourth season. Lotz saw action in twenty-three games in the 2021-2022 season holding a .903 save percentage. Lotz has seen action in forty-nine games as a Bull, making the decision to bring him back an easy one for the coaching staff. Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk noted having a familiar face back in the locker room goes a long way. "It's great to have Austin back. He brings a lot of leadership and as a veteran with experience, it's great to have him back in the locker room."

Lotz has seen multiple call-ups to the ECHL and AHL along with his co-partner in the net in Hayden Stewart, bringing years of elite goaltender presence to Birmingham.

"I am excited to bring this duo back to Birmingham. I am really excited about bringing back the best goaltender tandem in the league in Austin Lotz and Hayden Stewart", noted Simchuk.

Lotz is a familiar face in Birmingham during the season and during the offseason. He and his family have a deep connection with the city, and there is no place else they would rather be.

"My family and I are very excited to be returning to Birmingham for this season. We hold this city and the Birmingham Bulls organization very close to our hearts. Making this decision and returning to the Bulls this year was a very easy decision."

Jake Pappalardo - Forward

Pappalardo returns to Birmingham for his second season. This marks the sixth signing for Head Coach Craig Simchuk this offseason. Pappalardo brings ECHL experience to the Magic City and made an instant impact when he arrived in Alabama just a year ago. "Jake was a huge addition last season when he became a bull. We have high expectations for him this season to grow as a player in all areas of the game", noted Simchuk when asked about the return of Jake Pappalardo. In just twenty-five games last season, Pappalardo scored ten goals and assisted on fifteen more, bringing an instant impact to the Bulls' offensive front.

Charlie Pelnik - Defenseman

Charlie Pelnik, a 6 '5, 200 pound defenseman has signed with the Birmingham Bulls as a free agent. Pelnik comes to Birmingham by way of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Peoria Rivermen last season. Coach Craig Simchuk and staff carry a team first mentality, and Pelnik carries exactly that in the locker room.

"I cannot wait to get to Birmingham and meet everyone in the organization and meet all of the fans", noted the new Bull Charlie Pelnik.

Having played in the SPHL last season, Pelnik brings twenty-four games of SPHL experience to Birmingham, and brings a championship presence to the Magic City having played for two SPHL playoff teams last season. "I am very excited for this new opportunity. I am excited to become a Birmingham Bull and help bring back a championship title to the great city of Birmingham!"

Head Coach Craig Simchuk is excited about his new free agent signing. "He is a big body. We are very excited to have his size and stature on the back end of our D." Simchuk is also ready to see what Pelnick will bring to Birmingham having a year of SPHL experience already under his belt. "I am excited for what he brings to Birmingham. With a year of experience in the league, I am ready to add him to our team and watch him grow as a player."

Stepan Timofeyev - Defenseman

Free agent Stepan Timofeyev is on his way to the Magic City after signing with the Bulls organization. Head Coach Craig Simchuk is excited about the newest free agent addition to his roster. "It's a huge addition. He is a proven player in this league. Stepan brings a lot of experience, leadership, skill, and hard work to the locker room."

Timofeyev is no stranger to Birmingham, having played for the Knoxville Ice Bears the last two seasons and for the Macon Mayhem in the 2019-2020 season. While on the ice for Knoxville and Macon, he made his presence known to everyone around the league, including his new Head Coach. "This is a big signing", noted Simchuk. "We are expecting a big role from him. We look forward to seeing him jump into the lineup and making a big impact on the team."

During his time in the SPHL, Timofeyev has seen action in ninety-two games over three seasons. Since 2019, Timofeyev has become one of the premier offensive players in the SPHL. Over the course of three seasons, Stepan has put twenty-eight goals in the net, while assisting on thirty-seven more. "We're expecting a big role from him here in Birmingham. His passion and intensity mixed with his skill and grit for putting the puck in the net is next level, and we are excited to see that. His ability to score will generate our offense", stated Coach Simchuk. Along with his offensive ability, the Bulls coaching staff is also excited to watch Timofeyev help propel the team's power play. "Not only will he help our offense, but Stepan will also boost our power play with his abilities."

Timofeyev helped the Knoxville Ice Bears go 42-10-2-2 last season and was a big part of the Ice Bears securing the #1 overall seed, before they fell in the first round to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In the three game series, Timofeyev scored a goal in all three matchups on the ice.

Tyler Dill - Forward - ROOKIE

Tyler Dill, a 25 year old forward out of South Lake Tahoe, California. Dill brings SPHL experience to the Magic City, and head coach Craig Simchuk is excited to get him into town. "I am really excited to add Tyler Dill to the organization. He brings a lot of skill and talent, and can really help the team in a big way", noted Simchuk.

Dill played his collegiate career at Utica College before transferring to Wilkes University. Over his four year career, Dill scored 31 goals and assisted on 37 more. Dill had a career year in his senior season at Wilkes before turning pro.

Taylor Brierley - Defenseman - ROOKIEBrierley comes to the Bulls by way of Union College and Wilkes University. The twenty-six-year-old spent four years at Union before playing a fifth and final collegiate year at Wilkes. During his last year at Wilkes, Brierley became a points machine racking up twenty-five points in twenty-four games helping the Colones go 20-5-1.

The defenseman brings a lot of skill and ability to Birmingham, which really excited the coaching staff. "We are really excited to have Taylor Brierley sign here in Birmingham. He comes from two really good programs, and led his team in scoring at Wilkes on the back end", noted assistant coach Kevin Kerr. Along with his scoring ability, head coach Simchuk and Kerr are really looking forward to the defensive skill Brierley brings to the red and black. "He will have a huge impact on our back end. He is a very solid defenseman. He has a great resume and we are really excited to have him."

The Bulls announced free agent Stepan Timofeyev last week to the team and believe he will bring a boost to the team's special teams and locker room atmosphere. The coaching staff feels the exact same way about the signing of Tyler Brierley. "He will be a force on our power plays and on defense killing penalties. He was a leader at Union, a leader at Wilkes, and we are expecting him to be a huge part of our team and organization." The East Grand Forks, Minnesota native is the Bulls' 9th signing for the 2022-2023 SPHL season.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

