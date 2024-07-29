Ice Flyers Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights

July 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - With the new season quickly approaching, the Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce the team's 2024-25 theme night schedule. Featuring special experiences and unique themes, the theme night schedule offers something for everyone.

The excitement kicks off on Saturday, October 19, at the Pensacola Bay Center with the team's highly anticipated home opener. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive magnet schedule, ensuring they never miss a game. Just a week later, on Saturday, October 26, the fun continues with the return of the ever-popular Small Dog Race Night, the first of three this season.

The first of four jersey giveaways takes place on Friday, November 8 for Adult Jersey Giveaway night followed by the one-of-a-kind Blue Angels Night on Saturday, November 9. The fan-favorite Star Wars Night returns on Saturday, November 16 with two $5 Nights capping off the month of November on Wednesday, November 27 and Saturday, November 30.

Adding excitement to the lineup this year are new themes like Ugly Sweater Night on Saturday, December 21, Wrestling Night on Friday, January 3, Spongebob Night on Sunday, January 12, College Night on Friday, January 17, and Race Night on Friday, January 31.

The team's last three Sundays are taking on the new theme of Savings Sunday with each night offering special ways for fans to save on tickets, merchandise and more.

More information about individual theme nights, mini plans and group tickets will be announced soon.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media, download the official Ice Flyers App, or join the team's email list to stay up-to-date on all announcements ahead of the season.

Fans can still purchase season tickets before single game tickets and other ticket packages go on sale online now.

The Full 2024-25 Theme Night Schedule follows.

Saturday, October 19 - Opening Night

Saturday, October 26 - Small Dog Race Night

Friday, November 8 - Adult Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, November 9 - Blue Angels Night

Saturday, November 16 - Star Wars Night

Wednesday, November 27 - $5 Night

Saturday, November 30 - $5 Night

Friday, December 6 - Rally Foundation Night

Saturday, December 21 - Ugly Sweater Night

Thursday, December 26 - Youth Jersey Night

Saturday, December 28 - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, January 3 - Wrestling Night

Sunday, January 12 - Spongebob Night

Friday, January 17 - College Night

Saturday, January 18 - Wiener Dog Race Night

Sunday, January 19 - Savings Sunday

Friday, January 31 - Race Night

Saturday, February 1 - Mardi Gras Night

Friday, February 7 - Adult Jersey Night

Saturday, February 8 - Peanuts Night

Friday, February 21 - Dino Race Night

Saturday, February 22 - Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, February 23 - Savings Sunday

Friday, March 14 - Youth Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, March 15 - St. Patricks Day

Friday, March 21 - Small Dog Race Night

Saturday, March 22 - Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, March 23 - Savings Sunday

