Ice Bears Get Defensive Depth, Sign Sullivan

September 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Frank Sullivan to the team's preseason camp for October. Sullivan joins Knoxville following his collegiate career at Division III Salve Regina University in Rhode Island. Prior to college, he played for the Janesville Jets in the NAHL.

Frank Sullivan."We're trying to bring him in for depth on the back end," said Ice Bears Head Coach Jeff Carr. "We think he's going to compete to take over a top six defenseman spot and be steady and simple for us."

Sullivan had 23 points and 69 penalty minutes in 59 career games with Salve Regina. He was also a career +19.

"His last year of juniors, he really solidified himself as a better overall hockey player," said Carr. "His first year at Salve Regina they went to the national championship game. He comes from a good pedigree."

Sullivan had two assists for the Seahawks in the 2018 Division III national championship game, the first title game appearance in school history. He helped Salve Regina rally from a 2-0 deficit before ultimately succumbing to St. Norbert 3-2 in double overtime.

"He's an overachiever in the work ethic department," Carr said. "He's very athletic."

Knoxville will host its free agent showcase September 24-25. Signed players will report to preseason camp in October. The Ice Bears begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

