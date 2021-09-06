Bobcats Sign Former NHL Draft Pick Chase Perry

September 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release









Goaltender Chase Perry with the Pensacola Ice Flyers

(Vermilion County Bobcats) Goaltender Chase Perry with the Pensacola Ice Flyers(Vermilion County Bobcats)

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed goaltender Chase Perry to a Training Camp Agreement contract for the 2021-22 season.

Perry, 25, is fresh off a President's Cup victory with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, winning five games during the regular season. His rookie season in 2019-20 featured a 13-8-0 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with the Ice Flyers, plus a two-game call-up to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

"We're looking forward to having Chase come in and make Main Camp very competitive," commented Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "As an expansion team, we need to make sure we have three really competitive goaltenders, and Chase is a good, experienced goaltender."

A fifth-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Perry graduated from Division-I Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI) with an .898 career save percentage and 3.53 goals-against average at the NCAA level.

Perry joins fellow free agent signing Corbin Kaczperski and expansion draft pick Thomas Proudlock in the Bobcats' goaltending corps for Main Camp.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2021

Bobcats Sign Former NHL Draft Pick Chase Perry - Vermilion County Bobcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.