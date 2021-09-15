Ice Bears Add Stead to Goalie Mix

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed goaltender Kristian Stead to the team's preseason camp in October. Stead hails from Merritt, British Columbia and joins the Ice Bears following his collegiate career at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Kristian Stead.The Seawolves did not compete during the 2020-21 season after the university elected to cancel the season for all of the school's indoor sports programs. Alaska Anchorage officially reinstated its hockey program on August 31.

The 6'2", 192-pound Stead suffered a season-ending injury during his first year in school and did not play during the 2017-18 season. He saw action in 23 games over the next two seasons and posted a 4.12 goals against average and a .871 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts.

Prior to college, Stead was the MVP of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in his final junior season. He also earned the CJHL Top Goaltender award as the best netminder in all of Canada Junior A hockey after recording a 1.97 average and a .936 save percentage.

Knoxville will host its free agent showcase September 24-25. Signed players will report to preseason camp in October. The Ice Bears begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

