Bobcats Add QMJHL Standout Darick Louis-Jean

Darick Louis-Jean with Rimouski Oceanic

DANVILLE, IL - The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed defenseman Darick Louis-Jean to a Training Camp Agreement for the 2021- 22 season.

Louis-Jean, a 20-year-old Montreal native, is entering his first season as a professional after an impressive tenure in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), one of Canada's top major junior hockey leagues. He spent three seasons in the QMJHL, mostly with the Gatineau Olympiques. He posted 21 points in 137 games, playing against some of the top young talents in hockey.

"Darick is a pretty electric player," commented Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He stands out on the ice with his creativity. He's dangerous on the powerplay. We're going to look to him on the offense."

Louis-Jean has skated alongside premiere hockey talents in his junior career, with teammates including 17th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft Zachary Bolduc (St. Louis Blues) and rivals including 1st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft Alexis Lafreniere (New York Rangers).

Standing at 6'1", 195 pounds, Louis-Jean offers valuable mobility and a high hockey IQ on the Vermilion County blueline.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

