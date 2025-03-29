Ian MacKay Collects Impressive Hat Trick in Defeat

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Ian MacKay only scores timely goals

He picks up 3 goals and 1 assist as @NLLBandits fall to Vancouver.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.