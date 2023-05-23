HVR Game Notes - May 23, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (23-16) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-18)

RHP Joel Valdez (0-2, 7.30 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetrault (MiLB Rehab)

| Game 40 | Road Game 19 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | May 23, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

BACK TO THE MID-ATLANTIC: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks meet for their second of five series meetings this season. The Renegades won four out of the six games in their first series back at Heritage Financial Park. The 'Gades made a pair of trips to the First State last season, sporting a 3-5 mark in eight games.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon to wrap up their six-game series. After the Renegades were shutout 6-0 in game one, they came back and walked off the Cyclones 3-2 in nine innings in game two. Grant Richardson delivered the winning hit, driving in Aaron Palensky with the bases loaded to snap their four-game losing streak. Hudson Valley received strong starting pitching from Chase Hampton and Drew Thorpe in both games. Hampton punched out seven and allowed just two earned runs in 5.1 innings while Thorpe struck out eight in 6.1 scoreless frames.

STOP HITTING ME: On Friday the Renegades set a new franchise record (since 2005) by hitting six batters in a single game. It broke the previous record of five hit batsmen in a game, set on Sept. 5, 2015 vs Aberdeen.

- Six hit batsmen are t-9th-most in all full-season MiLB games since '05.

- Since 2005, only 27 teams have hit 6-or-more batters in a game in full-season minor league games.

- This is only the 2nd occurrence of 6 HBP in a game in the South Atlantic League since 2005, last happening on Aug. 5, 2022 by Greenville at Rome.

- The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (LAD, A) hit 8 batters on Aug. 19, 2022 vs Modesto to set the record.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES: The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 20 of the team's 39 games (51.2%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-9 (.550) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (15.4% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played eight one-run games, and are 3-5 (.375).

RAFA RAKES: Rafael Flores' nine-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday in game one of a doubleheader against Brooklyn. It was the fourth-longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and the second-longest for Flores this season. He tallied a team-long 11-game hitting streak from 4/12-4/30.

RICHIE RICH: Grant Richardson capped of a stellar week at the plate with a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning on Sunday to snap the 'Gades four-game losing skid. In the four games he appeared in against Brooklyn last week, the Renegades outfielder tallied a hit in all four games and hit .417 (5-for-12) with a HR, two RBI, three walks, a stolen base, and a run.

DON'T RUN ON ME: Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez nabbed a season-high three base stealers on Friday night to bring his total to 15 in 20 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-4th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.8% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is 20.8%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 25 while Gómez is tied with Moises Ballesteros (MB, CHC) for fifth place.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 33% of attempted runners (11-for-33).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 15% month over month.

GAS STATION: Through 39 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 447 strikeouts, the most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the fifth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.70 batters per nine innings, and 29.9% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE: Over the last eleven games, the Renegades pitching staff owns a 3.26 ERA in 96.2 innings, good for first in the South Atlantic League and third in High-A. The Peoria Chiefs (STL) lead the way for High-A clubs with a 2.84 ERA. Hudson Valley pitching has struck out 125 batters, the fifth-most in this span trailing Greenville (BOS -- 132).

ARSON PALENSKY: Over his past 21 games, Aaron Palensky is batting .317/.391/.683 (26-for-82) with 3 2B, 9 HR, 20 RBIs, 4 SB and 16 runs.

- He is currently tied for second in HR (10), second in SLG (.644), third in OPS (1.025), sixth in TB (67), and tied for sixth in RBI (27) in the SAL.

- His 10 HR are the second most among NYY minor leaguers only trailing Andrés Chaparro (11).

CLIMBING THE LADDER: With a hit on Sunday afternoon, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 106 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits tied for seventh with Maiko Loyola. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also starting to near the century mark as well with 86 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

WATTS-OUT: Renegades reliever Danny Watson's scoreless streak was snapped at 10.2 innings on Sunday afternoon. The streak was broken up on a Joe Suozzi RBI double in extra innings vs Brooklyn. It was the first run allowed since April 30th in Greenville. The former VCU Ram still hasn't allowed an earned run in his last six appearances.

