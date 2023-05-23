Blue Rocks Blanked in Series Opener Versus Hudson Valley

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (20-19) were defeated by the Hudson Valley Renegades (24-16) in their series opener on Tuesday, May 23 by a final score of 4-0.

The Renegades gained control in the top of the second and never took their foot off the gas. They scored their first run via a solo shot to left field by Eduardo Torrealba, his first of the year, which was followed by a two-run top of the third.

Alexander Vargas got things started with an RBI triple, his third of the year. In the very next at-bat, Aaron Palensky slapped a single to left field, which scored Vargas and made it 3-0. Hudson Valley was able to add insurance in the top of the ninth, with Torrealba striking again, this time with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Although the Renegades' offense got the job done on Tuesday, their main highlight came from starting pitcher Joel Valdez. In his eighth start of the season, Valdez turned in perhaps his best, tossing six strong innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out three. In addition, Valdez didn't give up his first hit until the fourth inning.

In his rehab start, Wilmington starter Jackson Tetreault went three innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three. Dustin Saenz entered the game in the fourth, and he was able to weather the damage.

In his first relief appearance of the season, Saenz went six innings, allowing five hits and one run. The 2021 fourth-round pick also fanned eight.

James Wood led the Rocks' offense with a 2-4 day at the plate.

The loss snapped the Blue Rocks' three-game winning streak, and they will have an immediate chance to bounce back in game two of the series on Wednesday morning. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

