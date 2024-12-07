Huskies End Wildcats' Streak with 4-1 Win at Den

December 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Goaltender Samuel Meloche was busy with 43 saves, backstopping West-Division leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 4-1 win over the Wildcats in Saturday action at the Avenir Centre before 4,600 fans.

Yoan Loshing opened the scoring for the Cats with his 12th of the season before the Huskies replied with three first period goals.

Moncton had won four straight games and the overall record now stands at 21-5-2. The Cats look to bounce back with a Sunday meeting in Saint John against the Sea Dogs at 3 p.m. from TD Station.

Three Stars Saturday:

Bill Zonnon, ROU

Antonin Verreault, ROU

Samuel Meloche, ROU

The Wildcats have a pair of home games next weekend to close out the first half entering the Christmas break- Friday night against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 7pn for the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' night and Saturday' 'Food Drive' game versus the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm.

Join Marty with all the Wildcats action on Inspire 105.1 FM and CHL TV.

Article by Marty Kingston

