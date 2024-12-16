Huntsville City Football Club Signs Forward Real Gill

December 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of forward Real Gill (RAY-al) ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 21-year-old will join a roster filled with new and returning players, as well as players under contract with parent club Nashville SC and players from the Nashville SC Academy.

"We're thrilled to bring Real to Huntsville," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "He offers us an attacking style that will get the fans on their feet. A full Trinidad international who can play anywhere in the front three, we moved quickly to bring him in and are hugely optimistic about his future in the organization."

Gill moves to the Rocket City after one season with USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The 21-year-old made 20 appearances for the Hailstorm, scoring two goals and recording three assists in 773 minutes of action and helping his side win the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup.

Internationally, Gill represents his home country of Trinidad and Tobago. He made his national team debut in May 2022 and scored his first goal for his country in a 2-0 victory over Saint Martin on Jan. 29, 2023. He has also appeared for Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup 2023, and 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Overall, the forward has made 11 appearances with two goals for his nation.

Huntsville City FC 2025 season tickets are now on sale to the public by visiting MLSNextPro.com/HuntsvilleCityFC/Tickets or by calling 256-864-6426, ext. 2.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs forward Real Gill

REAL GILL

Position: Forward

Height:5'7"

Weight:160 lbs

Birthdate: Jan. 23, 2003

Age:21

Birthplace:Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Last Club: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF DEC. 16, 2024:

Defenders: Kessy Coulibaly and Jordan Knight

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Real Gill

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.