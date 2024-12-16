Huntsville City Football Club Signs Forward Real Gill
December 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of forward Real Gill (RAY-al) ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. The 21-year-old will join a roster filled with new and returning players, as well as players under contract with parent club Nashville SC and players from the Nashville SC Academy.
"We're thrilled to bring Real to Huntsville," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "He offers us an attacking style that will get the fans on their feet. A full Trinidad international who can play anywhere in the front three, we moved quickly to bring him in and are hugely optimistic about his future in the organization."
Gill moves to the Rocket City after one season with USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The 21-year-old made 20 appearances for the Hailstorm, scoring two goals and recording three assists in 773 minutes of action and helping his side win the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup.
Internationally, Gill represents his home country of Trinidad and Tobago. He made his national team debut in May 2022 and scored his first goal for his country in a 2-0 victory over Saint Martin on Jan. 29, 2023. He has also appeared for Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League, Gold Cup 2023, and 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Overall, the forward has made 11 appearances with two goals for his nation.
Huntsville City FC 2025 season tickets are now on sale to the public by visiting MLSNextPro.com/HuntsvilleCityFC/Tickets or by calling 256-864-6426, ext. 2.
REAL GILL
Position: Forward
Height:5'7"
Weight:160 lbs
Birthdate: Jan. 23, 2003
Age:21
Birthplace:Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Last Club: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC
HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF DEC. 16, 2024:
Defenders: Kessy Coulibaly and Jordan Knight
Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz
Forwards: Real Gill
