Three CFC Academy Teams Advance to USYS National League Semifinals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Three CFC Academy teams showcased their skills on the national stage over the past two weekends and all booked spots in the USYS National League semifinals that will take place in May 2025.

The 2011 Boys Navy, 2010 Girls Navy and 2006 Girls Navy squads all represented Chattanooga superbly on the national level in Mesa, Arizona.

The 2011 Boys Navy team, coached by Dr. Sebastian Giraldo and Maryn Beutler, won two of their three matches in the quarterfinals.

The 2006 Girls Navy team, coached by club legend Juan Hernandez and Russ Ronda, recovered after losing their opening match and went on to win successive matches to continue their journey on the national stage.

Finally, the 2010 Girls Navy team, also coached by Hernandez and fellow club legend Summer Hernandez, also fell in their opener narrowly only to go on to win emphatically in their final two matches.

For both boys and girls, each age group at the December quarterfinals featured up to 10 groups of four teams each (40 teams per age group). Teams were placed into groups of four and played a round robin of three games within their group.

Teams that finished in the top three spots within their four-team group advanced to the next stage of national competitions - the National League Semifinals. The higher a team finished in its quarterfinals group, the higher the pool placement it will receive for the semifinals.

All three CFC Academy teams finished second in their respective groups.

FULL RESULTS OF CFC ACADEMY TEAMS AT USYS NATIONAL LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS

2011 Boys Navy

Dec 07, 2024: Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN) 3-2 GGS 11B Gold (FL), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 09

Dec 08, 2024: St. Louis Stars SC 11B Academy Red (MO) 3-0 Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 08

Dec 09, 2024: Chattanooga FC 11B Navy (TN) 3-0 FWSC 11B Augsburg (IN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 08

2006 Girls Navy

Dec 13, 2024: IMG Premier Girls (FL) 2-1 Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 10

Dec 14, 2024: Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN) 3-0 Manitou FC 07G (MN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 13

Dec 15, 2024: Chattanooga FC 06G Navy (TN) 3-1 Alliance FC 06/07 Girls Elite 64 (MO), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 21

2010 Girls Navy

Dec 14, 2024: PPA 10G Green (MD) 3-2 Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 19

Dec 15, 2024: Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN) 10-0 Utah Surf 10 Sasaki Blue (UT), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 14

Dec 16, 2024: Chattanooga FC 10G Navy (TN) 4-0 BVB IA Pittsburgh 10G Premier (PA-W), Arizona Athletic Grounds - Field 11

