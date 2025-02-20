Huntsville City Football Club Signs Defender Zach Barrett and Forward Damien Barker John

February 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has signed defender Zach Barrett and acquired forward Damien Barker John on loan from Real Monarchs ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Zach embodies a culture setter," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "Having just captained Vermont to the NCAA title we were all able to see his high-end leadership skills to go alongside his sound defensive fundamentals. Damien is a player our club has tracked for multiple years. We believe he has major upside as a creative attacking player with an eye for goal. Comfortable with both feet and positionally versatile, he will quickly become a fan favorite."

Barrett joins Huntsville City FC after a five-year career at the University of Vermont. With the Catamounts, the defender earned America East All-Conference honors four times, including first team honors in 2023 and 2024. In his final season at Vermont, Barrett earned America East Tournament MVP, ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, and NCAA All-Tournament Team, capping his career by winning the 2024 NCAA Division I National Championship. He finished his career with 90 appearances and 89 starts in 7,948 minutes played, scoring seven goals and recording seven assists, with his final assist setting up the winning goal in the College Cup final.

During his college career, Barrett also spent time with USL League Two sides FC Motown STA and Vermont Green FC. Between the two clubs, he made one appearance in the USL League 2 playoffs and two appearances in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Barker John will spend the season in Huntsville on loan from the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Real Salt Lake. In Utah last season, the forward made 15 appearances and 10 starts, scoring three goals in 833 minutes of action before being loaned to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship in July. In Arizona, Barker John made nine appearances and scored one goal in 189 minutes of game time.

Prior to joining Real Monarchs, Barker John played two seasons at the University of Louisville, where he made 39 appearances and 19 starts, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists for the Cardinals. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors in 2023 and was selected 37th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, presented by adidas by Real Salt Lake.

TRANSACTIONS: Huntsville City FC signs defender Zach Barrett; signs forward Damien Barker John on loan from Real Monarchs

ZACH BARRETT

Position: Defender

Height:6'1"

Weight:185 lbs

Birthdate: July 10, 2001

Age:23

Birthplace: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of Vermont (NCAA)

DAMIEN BARKER JOHN

Position: Forward

Height:5'8"

Weight:147 lbs

Birthdate: Dec. 7, 2004

Age:20

Birthplace: Queens, New York

Nationality: United States, Grenada

Last Club: Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF FEB. 20, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Zach Barrett, Blake Bowen, Kevin Carmichael, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Bryce Boneau, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Philip Mayaka, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Damien Barker John, Real Gill, Malik Henry-Scott, and Gio Miglietti

