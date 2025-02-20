Real Monarchs Loan Forward Damien Barker John to MLS NEXT Pro Side Huntsville City FC

February 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs announce the loan of 2024 MLS SuperDraft draft pick Damien Barker John to MLS Next Pro side Huntsville City FC for the entirety of the 2025 season.

In the first half of his rookie season in Herriman, Barker John appeared in the first 15 of 16 matches of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign starting in 10, logging 841 minutes for SLC. The New York native left the club tied atop of the goal leaderboard with three, before RSL academy products Owen Anderson and Zavier Gozo tore up the second half of the year ending with five goals each.

Barker John opened up his professional career on a positive note scoring a brace in his second professional game, scoring eight minutes apart, the first in the 58th minute and the second in the 64th minute. Despite the brace the Monarchs fell 5-3 to Vancouver on the road.

Barker John spent the second half of the season with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, playing the final nine matches of his 2024 season in the desert. Often coming on as a substitute, Barker John logged one goal and one start in his time with the Rising.

Huntsville City FC, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro side finished 2024 8-15-5, 14th in the East, 27th in the League, their worst finish in its two-year history with MLSNP.

Finishing the 2024 campaign with 25 points in 13 matches, the fifth-best team in league during that span, Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry looks to build upon the positive momentum to make strides towards the postseason. With a roster bolstered by several RSL Academy homegrowns, the Monarchs represent a key developmental step matriculating from the Academy to the Utah Club's Major League Soccer-based first team, providing fans with an aligned, quality product on the pitch.

Tickets will be available at the door at the selected matchday venue. For more Real Monarchs information visit https://www.rsl.com/monarchs/.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.