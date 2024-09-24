Huntsville City FC Update

September 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will begin its final two-match road swing on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT when it visits Carolina Core FC at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

Parent club Nashville SC will face the New England Revolution for the second and final time this regular season (third time across all competitions) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gillette Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Carolina Core FC (Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play Carolina Core FC for the third time this season

is 1W-0L-1D, 0SOW against Carolina Core FC this season

defeated Carolina Core FC 4-1 on June 1 at Truist Point

drew Carolina Core FC 1-1 on June 28 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven), shots on goal (20), and minutes played (2,209)

played collegiately at High Point University

Bryan Dowd recorded five saves on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Randall Leal

made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC this season on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2

made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC since historic home opener at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on May 19, 2023

Makel Rasheed was featured on a matchday roster for the first time this season on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Joey Skinner played collegiately at UNC Greensboro

