Huntsville City FC Update
September 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will begin its final two-match road swing on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT when it visits Carolina Core FC at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).
Parent club Nashville SC will face the New England Revolution for the second and final time this regular season (third time across all competitions) on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Gillette Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC at Carolina Core FC (Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on AppleTV
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will play Carolina Core FC for the third time this season
is 1W-0L-1D, 0SOW against Carolina Core FC this season
defeated Carolina Core FC 4-1 on June 1 at Truist Point
drew Carolina Core FC 1-1 on June 28 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium
Jony Bolaños
leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven), shots on goal (20), and minutes played (2,209)
played collegiately at High Point University
Bryan Dowd recorded five saves on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2
Randall Leal
made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC this season on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2
made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC since historic home opener at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on May 19, 2023
Makel Rasheed was featured on a matchday roster for the first time this season on Sept. 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 2
Joey Skinner played collegiately at UNC Greensboro
