Real Monarchs Victorious over LAFC2 2-0

September 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FULLERTON, Calif. - Real Monarchs (8-12-6, 34 pts, 11th West) defeated LAFC2 (12-8-6, 45 pts, 3rd West) in dominant fashion on the road, winning 2-0 to climb within just two point of a playoff spot with two regular season matches left to play.

It was a back-and-forth first 45 minutes for Real Monarchs and LAFC 2 under the lights at Titan Stadium in Southern California, each team manufacturing multiple one-on-one scoring chances in the beginning stages. Despite a five-shot first half for SLC, both squads headed to the locker rooms deadlocked at nil-nil. Head Coach Mark Lowry's attack was led by 17-year-old Owen Anderson in the early going, the young attacking midfielder continuing his red-hot form with a team-high two shots in the first period of play. Also shining was another 17-year-old, Zavier Gozo, the dynamic winger collecting a key pass and and nearly scoring an individual goal that was only kept out by an impressive David Ochoa save. Team leader Keller Storlie was solid in his position at right back, playing both ends of the field effectively en route to 33 completed passes at a perfect 100% accuracy rate.

Coming out for the second 45, it wouldn't take long for Monarchs to claim an advantage in enemy territory. Building a dangerous attack in the 56th minute, SLC won a corner kick when a failed clearance by LAFC2 was cleverly kept alive by Sebastian Joffre when he earned a foul in the box. Stepping up to take the responsibility for his team, Gozo was ice-cold, sending Ochoa the wrong direction with a perfectly-placed penalty kick into the right side netting. The goal was Gozo's fourth of the 2024 campaign, tying him for the team lead alongside Anderson and Matthew Bell.

Then, pushing hard to capitalize on momentum and extend their advantage, Real Monarchs stretched the lead to a pair at the 70' mark with a world-class goal from midfielder Griffin Dillon. Receiving the ball just outside of his own box, Dillon manufactured a one-man counter attack as he raced up the pitch and, just after crossing the halfway line, unleashed a beautiful long-range strike that soared over a helpless Ochoa and into the back of the net. Fighting to keep hold of all three points and come home with his second clean sheet of the year, SLC goalkeeper Will Mackay was rock-solid, adding to his already impressive evening of one-on-one stops with a 78' full-extension diving save to deny LAFC2 a free kick goal.

The scoreline would stand at 2-0 until the final whistle, cementing SLC's second road victory of the season and a crucial three points on the road to a playoff berth. Monarchs finished the match with the clear advantage in shots (13-7), shots on target (5-3) and key passes (8-4).

With only two regular season matches left on the schedule, Real Monarchs returns to the Beehive State as the squad finishes its playoff push with a pair of home matchups against Portland and LA Galaxy on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, respectively.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC - 57' - Zavier Gozo (Penalty Kick): Winning a 56' corner kick, SLC midfielder Daron Iskenderian whipped in a pacey cross to the back post for a crowd of white jerseys. An LAFC2 defender getting his head on it first and sending it back out to the edge of the box, Sebastian Joffre came whistling in to retain possession for his squad when an ill-advised tackle tripped him in the box, earning a penalty kick for his side. Zavier Gozo stepping up to take the responsibility, he took a series of quick stutter steps before calmly sending the keeper the wrong way as his perfectly-placed right-footed strike curled into the right side netting with speed.

SLC - 70' - Griffin Dillon (Unassisted): Winning the ball deep in SLC territory, Monarchs fed the ball to midfielder Griffin Dillon just outside of the box to start a quick counter attack. His head up the for the entire run, Dillon beat his primary defender with technical dribbling before showing his pace as he rapidly consumed space while flying through the middle third of the pitch. Iskenderian to his left and Gozo to his right, Dillon crossed over the halfway line and, noticing Ochoa getting greedy off his line, unleashed a long-distance shot on net from more than 50 yards. Scrambling to get back for the save, Dillon's perfectly-placed left Ochoa helpless as the ball soared into the back of the net.

LINEUPS -

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Erik Holt ©; Zack Farnsworth (Luca Moisa, 26'); Keller Storlie; Sebastian Joffre (Luis Rivera, 71'); Jaziel Orozco; Griffin Dillon; Zavier Gozo (Grayson Carter, 80'); Daron Iskenderian (Aiden Hezarkhani, 71'); Owen Anderson; Jordan Perruzza (Omar Marquez, 80')

Subs not used: Omar Alba, Fernando Delgado, Nicolás Ovalle, Izahi Amparo

LAFC 2 (4-3-3): David Ochoa; Christian Diaz; Adrian Sanders; Eddy Berumen (Marius Aiyenero, 81'); Christopher Jaime ©; Bryan Moyado (Thomas Musto, 61'); Decarlo Guerra (Matthew Evans, 74'); Jude Terry; Luis Müller; Charlie Rosenthal (Javier Hernandez, 61'); Nick Sullivan (Bajung Darboe, 74')

Subs not used: Dylan Auffret, Matías Wanchope, Dempsey Resich

Stats Summary: LAFC2 / SLC

Shots: 7 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 8 / 27

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Sebastian Joffre (Caution - 50')

LAFC: Thomas Musto (Caution - 67')

