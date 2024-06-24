Huntsville City FC Update

June 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play Carolina Core FC for the second time this month on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, having defeated the North Carolina side 4-1 on June 1 at Truist Point. Tickets to the match, presented by Window World, can be purchased here.

Parent club Nashville SC will conclude its two-match homestand on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park when it faces Inter Miami CF for the fourth time this season across all competitions.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC vs. Carolina Core FC (Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville City FC:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

defeated Carolina Core FC 4-1 on June 1 at Truist Point

will play Carolina Core FC for the first time at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

has had two players appear in every match this season: Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

leads the Eastern Conference in shots on target (79)

is second in the Eastern Conference in corner kicks (79) and long balls (232)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Forster AjagoÃ¢â¬Â¯

leads the team in goals (six)

has scored six goals in his last six games

converted his first penalty of the season on June 23 at FC Cincinnati 2Ã¢â¬Â¯

Jony BolañosÃ¢â¬Â¯

leads MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (34)Ã¢â¬Â¯

leads the team in assists (five)

has started every match this seasonÃ¢â¬Â¯

Fernando CiceronÃ¢â¬Â¯leads the team in minutes played (1,200)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Nick DePuy made his first Huntsville City FC start on June 23 at FC Cincinnati 2

Jordan Knight made his Huntsville City FC debut on June 23 at FC Cincinnati 2

Woobens Pacius made his first Huntsville City FC start on June 23 at FC Cincinnati 2

Will Perkins made his first Huntsville City FC start on June 23 at FC Cincinnati 2

