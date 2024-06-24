Colorado Rapids 2's Antony García Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchday 15 After Two-Goal Performance in Win against Houston Dynamo 2

June 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 international player Antony García proved to be the team's star player on Sunday night at SaberCats Stadium against Houston Dynamo 2. García's brace performance led the team to a 1-3 win over the home side with a game-winning goal from the Honduran in the 63rd minute and a second in the 77th. García returns to training this week with the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchday 15 accolade in hand alongside three points.

García's 2024 total now stands at four goals, tying him with Alec Díaz for the second-most goals on the team so far this season.

García's second half dominance kicked off in the 63rd minute when midfielder Ricardo Peña served a long cross to switch the field. García carried the ball a few paces before combining with captain Marlon Vargas for a give and go. The midfielder calmly placed the return pass on the ground to the far post off his right foot, beating two Houston defenders with his pace.

The brace came in the 77th minute off the heels of a soft back pass from a Houston defender to goalkeeper Xavier Valdez. García's speed and quick thinking helped him beat Valdez to the ball to curl a low shot to the far corner of the net to earn his second of the night.

The two goals marked the team's first brace performance of the year and ultimately secured the Rapids their third win of the season. García also became the first player on Rapids 2 to win a recognition from the league in 2024.

