Huntsville City FC Update

June 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host the first of three June home matches on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CT when it faces Crown Legacy FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for the second time this season, with the teams drawing 1-1 on April 13. Tickets to the match, which will celebrate the U.S. Armed Forces, can be purchased here.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC vs Crown Legacy FC (Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

won 4-1 in the inaugural match at Truist Point in High Point, NC on Saturday, June 1 against Carolina Core FC

is undefeated in home-openers all-time (2W-0L-2D, 1SOW)

scored its most goals in a match this season Saturday at Carolina

has scored multiple goals in two of its last three matches

earned a 1-1 draw against Crown Legacy FC on April 13 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium

is 1W-1L-2D, 1SOW all-time against Crown Legacy FC

has had two players start in every match this season: Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

Interim Head Coach Christophe Berra earned the first win of his managerial career on June 1 at Carolina Core FC

Forster Ajago

is tied for the team lead in goals with Jony Bolaños and Adem Sipić (three)

has scored three goals in his last three games

recorded his first assist of the season on June 1 at Carolina Core FC

Jony Bolañosâ¯â¯â¯

is tied for the team lead in goals with Forster Ajago and Adem Sipić (three)

is tied for the team lead in assists with Ollie Wright (three)

is second in MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (31)

Fernando Ciceronâ¯leads the team in minutes played (975)â¯

Izzy Johnston recorded his first assist of the season on June 1 at Carolina Core FC

Ethan O'Brien made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut on June 1 at Carolina Core FC, playing 17 minutes as a substitute

Tyler Pasnik scored his first goal of the season on June 1 at Carolina Core FC

Adem Sipić

is tied for the team lead in goals with Forster Ajago and Jony Bolaños (three)

recorded his first professional brace with two goals on June 1 at Carolina Core FC

Joey Skinner made his 2024 debut on June 1 at Carolina Core FC, playing 18 minutes as a substitute

Ollie Wright is tied for the team lead in assists with Jony Bolaños (three)

