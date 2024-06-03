Summertime Fun with the Town FC Sports Camps

June 3, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







The Town FC Announces Launch of "The Town Sports Camps" for Summer 2024

The Town, CA - The Town FC is thrilled to announce the launch of "The Town Sports Camps," an engaging youth camp series set to begin in Summer 2024. This initiative is designed to enrich the game day experience for young soccer enthusiasts and will coincide with The Town FC's Summer homestand throughout the end of June and July.

We are excited to offer a unique opportunity for young fans to engage with sports in a fun and educational environment," said Tennyson Wilson, Head of Club Affairs for The Town FC. "The Town Sports Camps are another example of how we are innovating the professional soccer game day experience for young kids and the community."

Key Details of The Town Sports Camps:

Event Dates: June 30, July 5, July 14, July 21

Ages: 5-12

Drop-off Time: 10:00 AM

Cost: $125 per child per date

All four games can be purchased for $40

Includes a TTFC shirt and lunch

Family receives 4 General Admission tickets

Each additional child costs $50

Purchase Camp Tickets Here

Each camp session promises a day filled with fun, learning, and multi-sport activities tailored to young athletes' skills and interests. Participants will enjoy hands-on training, games, and the chance to meet some of their favorite Town FC players before their match at SMC.

Parents and guardians can register their children through this website or by contacting The Town FC directly via email at hello@thetownfc.com. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.