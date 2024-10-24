Huntsville City FC Season Tickets Now Available for 2025 Season to the Public

October 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala - Huntsville City FC 2025 season tickets are now available for purchase for the public. The best and most affordable way to experience Huntsville City FC is to buy season tickets. On top of getting access to every home game, season ticket members get other special perks, including discounts at the club store, first access to buying playoff tickets, and more chances to meet and interact with the team. Fans can purchase season tickets by visiting MLSNextPro.com/HuntsvilleCityFC/Tickets or by calling 256-864-6426, ext. 2.

Huntsville City FC has consistently had one of the most active and inviting home field advantages in MLS NEXT Pro, says Chad Emerson, Huntsville City FC Managing Director of Business Operations. We look to continue to build off the success of our first two seasons into year three, and that starts with our fans. By buying a season ticket membership, not only are you getting access to all of Huntsville City FC's matches, but you are able to help ensure that the stadium is a fortress where visiting teams fear playing. On top of helping the team, members get special opportunities most fans don't have that make getting a membership worthwhile.

Season ticket members will get several new benefits this year, including four complementary general admission tickets to a match of their choice, a behind-the-scenes tour of Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, and a ticket swap that can be used up to three times during the season. More information on the swap can be found here.

Huntsville City FC sold nearly 2,400 season tickets ahead of the 2024. With limited single ticket inventory available, becoming a Season Ticket Member is the best and most affordable way to secure the greatest seat for every home match in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 24, 2024

Huntsville City FC Season Tickets Now Available for 2025 Season to the Public - Huntsville City Football Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.