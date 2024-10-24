Earthquakes MLS NEXT Pro Open Tryout Announced for November 24

October 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation announces today the San Jose Earthquakes MLS NEXT Pro Open Tryout, an exclusive opportunity for aspiring soccer players to showcase their talents in front of the Earthquakes' coaching staff. This event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Players selected from this open tryout will be invited to the exclusive pro combine at PayPal Park in December for the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC. Please note that selection is not guaranteed and will be based solely on the discretion of the Quakes' coaching staff.

The tryout is open to male participants between the ages of 17-25, offering each player the chance to compete in two 60-minute, 11v11 matches with a rest period of 60-90 minutes between matches. Please arrive physically fit to compete in both games.

All proceeds from the Earthquakes Open Tryout will benefit the Quakes Foundation, which is committed to empowering underserved youth through health, wellness, and educational programs as part of the club's continued efforts to Grow the Game in Northern California.

Event Details:

Date: Nov. 24, 2024

Location: Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex (16500 Condit Rd, Morgan Hill, CA 95037)

Time: 1:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Format: Two 60-minute, 11v11 matches per player with a 60- to 90-minute rest between games.

Cost: $200

Important Information:

Age Requirements: Players must be male and between the ages of 17-25.

Travel: Participants are responsible for their own travel, food, and accommodations.

Positions: Players are expected to play the position for which they register.

Weather: The tryout will take place rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, updates will be provided via email.

What to Bring:

Signed waiver form.

Your equipment: white shirt, black shorts, black socks, shin pads, boots, water, etc.

ID for check-in.

Refund Policy: The registration fee is non-refundable unless the event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Next Steps: Players selected from this open tryout will be invited to the exclusive combine at PayPal Park in December. Please note that selection is not guaranteed and will be based solely on the discretion of the Earthquakes coaching staff. Those selected will be notified within three days of the tryout. For additional questions, contact Club Ambassador and Head of Youth Partnership Shea Salinas at ssalinas@sjearthquakes.com.

