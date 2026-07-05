Huge INT Leads to Game-Tying Touchdown for the Elks!

Published on July 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Elks Dariel Djabome interception leads to Kaion Julien-Grant Touchdown in this Fan Duel Canada Day Weekend Matchup.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 4, 2026

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