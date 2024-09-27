Hudson Valley Venom Sign Goalie Eli Bowers

September 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League signed goalie Eli Bowers to a standard player contract.

The 23-year-old from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, appeared in seven FPHL games last season as a rookie, including six with the Elmira River Sharks, where he was teammates with Venom assistant coach MJ Maerkl.

"He battled some injuries last season, but is such a hard worker, always in the gym, always doing the right things to prepare himself and better himself by doing the extra work," Maerkl said. "We're extremely glad to have a guy that does the right things day-in and day-out. We have high hopes for him this season. He's a really talented goaltender."

Bowers was 2-4-0 with a 5.42 goals-against average and .871 save percentage with the River Sharks. He played one game for the Motor City Rockers, his professional debut on Oct. 23, and stopped 23 of 24 shots in a victory against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Prior to turning pro, Bowers, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds, played AAA junior hockey as well as in the NA3HL and NAHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.