US Foods Returns as Corporate Partner for 24-25

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that US Foods has returned as a corporate partner for the 2024-2025 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome US Foods back for another season," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "The service and products they provide are top-notch, and their quest for excellence as a company matches with our quest for excellence both on and off the ice."

US Foods will again serve as the provider of concessions items, supplies and equipment to Hitachi Energy Arena, ensuring fans are treated with the finest food offerings at all arena events year round.

US Foods is one of America's leading and greatest food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, providing its customers with a wide range of broad and innovative food offerings.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Half and full season ticket packages are now on sale. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. Stay tuned to the Bobcats social media for information on single-game tickets, which will go on sale at a soon to be announced date. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

