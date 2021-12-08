Hudson Valley Renegades Joins Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades have entered into an agreement to become a part of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

Following the closing of the transaction, the Renegades will continue to be led by GM/President, Steve Gliner, and remain an MLB affiliate of the New York Yankees.

"Joining DBH is a meaningful step toward furthering our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the local community" said Gliner. "The Hudson Valley deserves a next level experience in minor league baseball, with the same ball game traditions they've known and loved. I trust that joining DBH will serve everyone well into the future. We are excited to begin the next chapter of our rich history here at Dutchess Stadium."

As part of DBH, Gliner will work closely with Diamond Baseball Holdings' leadership, Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund, to realize the club's ambitions. Battle is Executive Chairman of DBH, bringing extensive experience at the local and national level, as well as ownership interest in two PDL Clubs. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Learfield and serves as an advisor to Endeavor across multiple companies. Freund is CEO of DBH, also bringing to the plate experience as a longtime Minor League Baseball owner and operator. Freund most recently consulted with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball on the transition of Major League Baseball's licensed affiliates while spearheading the formation of the MLB Draft League.

Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority," said Battle and Freund. "Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades." "As a long time Minor League owner and operator, I am thrilled that Hudson Valley will now be part of such a dynamic new group of clubs," said Marv Goldklang, Chairman of the industry-leading Goldklang Group and a limited partner of the New York Yankees for more than 30 years. "I have known Peter Freund for almost 15 years and have every confidence that with him at the helm, Diamond Baseball Holdings will continue to build on our legacy which we are incredibly proud of."

Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed by Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company. DBH will support the Hudson Valley Renegades with ticket sales, partnerships, naming rights, food & beverage, merchandise, content strategy, collectibles/authentics/NFTs and media rights, tapping into the broader Endeavor network for expertise across the various disciplines.

