HS Baseballers Picked to Lead Pack in 2023
January 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Banquete, Carroll, London, Ray, and Sinton appear primed for big seasons following strong showings in voting for the 2023 South Texas High School Baseball Preseason All-Star Team.
A contingent of 28 student-athletes from 14 programs comprise the honor squad, as voted on by area head coaches. The student-athletes will be recognized Thursday, January 26 at the 17th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.
Defending state champs London and Sinton both placed the maximum of four players on this year's preseason all-star team.
Along with London, the Private-3A Division is dominated by the Banquete Bulldogs, who will be represented by three players at the banquet. Santa Gertrudis Academy boasts a pair on the team, with Falfurrias, Freer, Goliad, Incarnate Word Academy and Taft each receiving one pick.
Sinton and Ray pace the 4A-5A Division, with the Texans also earning four selections. The Tigers of Carroll added three. Standouts from King, Rockport-Fulton and Tuloso-Midway completed the 14-man team.
This marks the second South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet selection for Jack Bell (Ray), Keevyn Goss (Ray), Easton Hewitt (Carroll), Blake Mitchell (Sinton), Landon Salinas (London), and Jaquae Stewart (Sinton).
A group of 30 softball all-stars from 18 area programs will join the baseballers January 26 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi. Reserved seats, priced at $65, can be purchased by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665). Doors open at 6 PM.
American League All-Star and John Paul II product Jose Trevino returns to CC as featured speaker. Ray graduate and Kansas City Royals prospect Nick Loftin will also be on hand as the Mike Adams South Texas Pro Player of the Year.
The evening culminates with Astros coach and Refugio native Dan Firova receiving a lifetime achievement award.
2023 South Texas High School Baseball Preseason All-Stars | Private-3A Division
Pitchers
Blayne Lyne - London - Jr.
Joshua Suarez - Taft - Sr.
Adin Ruiz - Santa Gertrudis Academy - Jr.
Colby Rosenquest - Goliad - Jr.
Catcher
Paul McNiff - Incarnate Word Academy - Jr.
First Base
Dietrich Lopez - Banquete - So.
Second Base
Jose Aguillon - Freer - Sr.
Third Base
Blake Watters - London - Jr.
Shortstop
Mason Jacob - London - Jr.
Outfield
Aaron Flores - Banquete - Sr.
Ryan Carrillo - Santa Gertrudis Academy - Sr.
Marky Gonzalez - Falfurrias - Jr.
Designated Hitter
Landon Salinas - London - Jr.
Utility
Nathanyl Herrera - Banquete - Sr.
2023 South Texas High School Baseball Preseason All-Stars | 4A-5A Division
Pitchers
Braeden Brown - Sinton - Sr.
Mark Chapa - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.|
Keevyn Goss - Ray - Sr.
Blake Mitchell - Sinton - Sr.
Catcher
Dae Palomo - Carroll - Jr.
First Base
Jaquae Stewart - Sinton - Sr.
Second Base
Lucas Tinajero - Ray - So.
Third Base
Easton Hewitt - Carroll - Sr.
Shortstop
Jack Bell - Ray - Sr.
Outfield
Chris Chavez - Carroll - Sr.
Kaden McCoy - Sinton - Sr.
Nathan Reyes - King - Sr.
Designated Hitter
Ryan Rodriguez - Ray - Sr.
Utility
Devan Phillips - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.
