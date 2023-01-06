Hot Stove Luncheon on Monday, January 16th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the return of their Hot Stove Luncheon, which will take place on Monday, January 16th(Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) from approximately 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The preseason event is in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club and will be at The Jones Center, located on 922 East Emma Avenue in Springdale. The event will feature special guests to give insight on the upcoming season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

Justin Cole, the Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals, is scheduled to speak and provide fans with the latest news on the upcoming season. In addition, a couple of special guests will be on hand including Mitch Maier, Director - Player Development/Field Coordinator for the Kansas City Royals.

"We look forward to this event every year as it means Naturals Opening Day is quickly approaching on Thursday, April 6th. I always enjoy being able to provide updates on the 2023 season to our fans in attendance," said Justin Cole. "The Springdale Rotary Club is always gracious in allowing us to participate in this program and we thank them for their long partnership with the Naturals."

Fans that are interested in attending the Hot Stove Luncheon at The Jones Center are being asked to call Matt Fanning at (479) 927-4053 or email him at [email protected] to purchase their ticket(s). Admission to the event, which includes lunch, is $20 per person. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as there are currently only 15 spots left through the Naturals' ticket allotment.

MITCH MAIER, DIRECTOR - PLAYER DEVELOPMENT/FIELD COORDINATOR - KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Maier oversees all aspects of the Baseball Operations department. He moved into a front office role after being a part of the Major League coaching staff during the 2018 and 2019 seasons where he served as the Royals' first base coach while also working with the team's outfielders and baserunners.

He was originally selected by the Royals in the first round (30th overall) in the 2003 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Toledo and made his Major League debut with Kansas City on September 23, 2006. He played parts of six seasons with Kansas City, playing in 359 career games.

