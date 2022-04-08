How to Listen: Opening Night

The early innings of the Hops' Opening Night game at home against Tri-City on Friday, April 8th will air on an alternate stream. At approximately 8:15PM-once the Portland Trail Blazers' broadcast is over-the remaining innings of the Hops' Opening Night game will air live on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

It is the only known conflict that will cause the Hops to be bumped from the airwaves this year. All 131 remaining games are scheduled to air live on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on iHeart.com.

All Hops home games can also be seen at www.milb.tv.

Rich Burk and Matt Richert return for their ninth season behind the microphone. Newcomer Seth Hoiland will join them on selected broadcasts.

