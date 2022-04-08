Dust Devils Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

Three of the top 15 prospects for the Los Angeles Angels are part of the initial roster for the Tri-City Dust Devils as the team gets ready to open the 2022 campaign. In addition to the highly touted prospects, 16 of the 30 players on Tri-City's roster spent time with the Dust Devils last year.

Kyren Paris, the No. 4 prospect for the Los Angeles Angels according to MLB.com, is back with the Dust Devils after finishing the 2021 season with the team. The 20-year-old infielder was taken by the Angels as the 55th overall selection of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

Another returner is outfielder Jordyn Adams, the 17th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft who is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect for the Angels by MLB.com.

Right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux (No. 15) is also included on MLB.com's Top 30 prospects list for the Angels. Marceaux was selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Angels out of LSU, where he earned multiple All-American honors last year. He is gearing up for his first full season of professional baseball after only pitching in two games in the Arizona League last year.

Other notable returners on the initial 2022 roster that saw a lot of action at Gesa Stadium last season include position players Francisco Del Valle and Kyle Kasser along with pitchers Robinson Pina and Zac Kristofak.

The Dust Devils will begin the season with a three-game road series against the Hillsboro Hops beginning on Friday. Opening Day at Gesa Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12 when the Dust Devils welcome the Vancouver Canadians to town for a six-game series. The first home game of the season on April 12 will feature a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Tri-Cities Community Health and a Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy.

