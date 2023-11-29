How to Keep Your Kids Gifts out of the Trash

Kalamazoo, MI - Many of the toys we purchase for our kids are ending up in the trash quickly. A 2020 study found parents are most likely to buy gifts and toys for their kids from popular TV shows. However, what happens when kids outgrow the TV show or the show loses popularity? All those toys get tossed aside and end up in a landfill. The same study from 2020 found that only 20% of kids will receive a memory making gift this holiday season. Of course you want to buy your kids plenty of toys this holiday season, but you can also get them a gift that will stand the test of time and create lifelong memories too.

This is what the Growlers are doing to help...

We created a family 5-pack that is specifically designed to give your kids gifts for Christmas and use up that wrapping paper, while also giving them fun experiences all year long at Kalamazoo's own little piece of Disney World with characters, celebrities, and shows they'll never forget.

This Christmas gift comes with:

All You Can Eat. You get all of the hot dogs, brats, burgers, chips, soda and water you want for 4 innings. We even provide you with your own food outlet to skip the lines.

Free Gifts. Receive a team jersey, hat, and commemorative Growlers championship throw blanket for free. ($80 value)

Our 5 Best Games. Fireworks nights, celebrities, America's Got Talent entertainment acts, and special theme nights. Last year all of these weekend nights sold out. The only way to guarantee your seat at these games is with your 5-Game pack. (Dates chosen in December)

Year Round Events. Enjoy any of our FREE offseason events at fun spots around Kalamazoo

Ticket Exchange Program. You can exchange any unused tickets for tickets to another regular season home game of your choice based around your schedule.

Highly Affordable. All of this will only cost you $18. If you walked up the day of the game you'd pay $14 and not get any free food or gifts.

Don't Pay Until January. We even have an easy payment plan that allows you to pay as you go. AND we don't start payments until January for new members!

In order to reserve your 5-game pack, fill out the form below and we will contact you about the plan. You can also call us at (269) 492-9966. Seating locations will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

And do so soon! This is our best offer of the year and 87% of our 5-packs have already been reserved.

